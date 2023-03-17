ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Up 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 6,596,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,761,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

