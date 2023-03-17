ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.17

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.17 and traded as high as $56.40. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1,858,214 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 33.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

