Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

Prothena Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 146,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,550. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,834 shares of company stock worth $3,092,737 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

