Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.