Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,530.83.

PUK stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

