PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. 409,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 34,446 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,116 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

