Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.77

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.77 and traded as low as $53.66. Puma shares last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 12,660 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Puma Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

