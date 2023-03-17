Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

