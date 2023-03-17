Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.