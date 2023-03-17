Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.