Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 697,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

