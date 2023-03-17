Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.