Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Decreased by Analyst

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DocGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

DocGo Trading Down 1.0 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $837.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocGo by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.