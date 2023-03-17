Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.