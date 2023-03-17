Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Reduced by DA Davidson

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

PB stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $883,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $356,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

