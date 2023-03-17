Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 403,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,675. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

