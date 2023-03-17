Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

PWR traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.78. 434,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,330,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

