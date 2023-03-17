QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $131.14 million and $806.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00031816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021782 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00210226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,969.79 or 1.00032243 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00180117 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $222.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

