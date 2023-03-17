Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DGX traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after acquiring an additional 253,620 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

