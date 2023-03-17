Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.0 %

DGX traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 445,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,514. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after buying an additional 253,620 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

