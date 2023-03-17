QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 2.8%

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
About QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V)
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
