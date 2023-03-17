QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QNST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,303. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

