Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 8,862,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,723,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $348.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $5.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $52,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

