Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 61,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 196,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Ra Medical Systems Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the period.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs.

