Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.33 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.94 or 0.01243049 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010185 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.21 or 0.01548522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

