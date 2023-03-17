Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $63.57 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.01268885 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010464 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.01551178 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

