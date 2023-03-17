Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 48100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

