Radix Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $207.83 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Radix has a market capitalization of $207.83 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Get Radix alerts:

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,218,052,877 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

