Radix (XRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.72 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Radix has a market capitalization of $206.72 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,217,498,160 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

