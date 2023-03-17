Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

