Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after buying an additional 915,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Textron by 36.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after purchasing an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $33,249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $67.46 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

