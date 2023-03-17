Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 905 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

