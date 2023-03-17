Radnor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,659.36 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,250.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,910.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,112.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

