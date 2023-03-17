Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

