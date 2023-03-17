Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

