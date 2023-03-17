Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

