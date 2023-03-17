Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

FIVE stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

