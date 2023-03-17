Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSGE opened at $55.46 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

