Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 298,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

