Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $129.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.