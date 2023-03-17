Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($79.78) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($83.63). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($79.78), with a volume of 51,000 shares changing hands.

Randgold Resources Trading Up 7,701,076.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,546 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,546.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.