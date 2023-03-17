Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.24. 3,293,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,341,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

