Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Ranpak updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ranpak Stock Performance
PACK stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $23.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of Ranpak
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.