Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ranpak updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ranpak Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
