Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.59) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.75) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,720 ($20.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.34).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,870 ($22.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,074.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,308.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,245 ($27.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 56 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 10,370.37%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

