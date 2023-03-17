Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE RYN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 268,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,421. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.34%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,869,000 after purchasing an additional 728,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.