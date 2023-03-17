RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
RBCP opened at $107.66 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45.
Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings
In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBCP)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.