RDA Financial Network Acquires 6,921 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 2,184,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

