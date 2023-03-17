RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,429. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.