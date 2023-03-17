RDA Financial Network Buys 948 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 245,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,245. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

